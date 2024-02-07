Polish interest rates left unchanged ahead of new forecast

By Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC) left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, in line with expectations of analysts who believe that the MPC will wait at least until March to change monetary policy.

The main interest rate has been at 5.75% since October 2023.

"This decision is consistent with the MPC's narrative, which remains in a 'wait-and-see' mode," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium.

"Maintaining interest rates is also consistent with the communication of governor (Adam Glapinski), who said that the inflation outlook remains uncertain and the March projection... will be of great importance for subsequent decisions."

Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski said in January that the inflation outlook for the coming months is uncertain for fiscal and regulatory reasons.

Glapinski also said that inflation, which amounted to 6.2% in December 2023, would fall to the central bank's target range of 1.5%-3.5% in March, but would probably rise again in the second half of the year as government support to keep food and energy prices down will be phased out.

Investors are now waiting for Glapiński's conference scheduled for Thursday.

"The governor will probably repeat the high uncertainty regarding the path of inflation this year, as well as the risks arising from regulatory factors and fiscal policy," said Maliszewski from Bank Millennium.

"It is likely that the 'wait-and-see' attitude will be maintained in the coming months."

On Thursday, the Czech central bank will also announce its rates decision. A small majority of analysts expect that it will decide on a cut of 25 basis points, although the markets do not rule out that the cut may be larger.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Karol Badohal, Alan Charlish)

