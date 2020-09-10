Polish insurer PZU's Q2 profit slumps 75% on higher provisions

Adds details, comments from CEO, CFO, and background

WARSAW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - PZU SA PZU.WA on Thursday posted a 75% slump in second-quarter profit, largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on its banks - Alior Bank ALRR.WA and Bank Pekao PEO.WA - while the Polish insurer benefited from lower traffic that limited the number of car accidents.

State-run PZU, which is the CEE region's biggest insurer, reported a net profit of 185 million zloty ($49.22 million) in the second quarter, compared with 734 million zloty in the year-ago period. However, the quarterly numbers came in higher than analysts' forecast of 72 million zloty.

"The provisions are an effect of several factors that significantly contributed to the deterioration of business conditions for the banking sector," PZU Chief Financial Officer Tomasz Kulik said in a statement.

"The most important are the economic effects caused by the coronavirus, including the reduction of interest rates, an increase in credit risk and the creation of additional provisions related to it," he said.

In the first half of the year, PZU's net profit dived to 301 million zloty from 1481 mln zloty last year.

Over the last five years, the Polish banks' index .BNKI lost more than a third as banks' results are under constant pressure from regulators, government, and most recently from near-zero interest rates and the economic slowdown.

However, acting Chief Executive Officer Beata Kozlowska-Chyla said she hoped that in the future, PZU will be able to generate better than the average dividends.

Since PZU bought Bank Pekao in 2018 in a move described by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party as "repolonisation" or taking back by the Polish state foreign-owned national assets, the lender's shares have slumped 55%.

Shares in Alior, which PZU agreed to acquire in 2015 under the reign of the centrist, pro-business Civic Platform (PO) party, have dropped 75% since then. PiS took power in late 2015.

PZU has a 32% stake in Alior and 20% of Pekao.

Since 2015-end, Alior is the third-worst performing bank and Pekao is the fifth-worst lender on the Warsaw stock exchange.

($1 = 3.7589 zlotys)

