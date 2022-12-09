Polish insurer PZU plans to pay dividend for 2022 - CFO

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

December 09, 2022 — 07:26 am EST

Written by Adrianna Ebert for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Polish state run insurer PZU PZU.WA plans to pay a dividend from its 2022 profit, chief financial officer Tomasz Kulik said during an online question and answer session with investors on Friday.

He also said that company expects solid results in the fourth quarter across all its key business segments.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Adrianna.Ebert@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 88;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.