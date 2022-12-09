Polish insurer PZU plans to pay dividend for 2022 - CFO

GDANSK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Polish state run insurer PZU PZU.WA plans to pay a dividend from its 2022 profit, chief financial officer Tomasz Kulik said during an online question and answer session with investors on Friday.

He also said that company expects solid results in the fourth quarter across all its key business segments.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

