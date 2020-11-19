Polish insurer PZU may restart dividends if regulator agrees

WARSAW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Polish state-run insurer PZU PZU.WA may consider paying a dividend from this year's profits if the regulator gives permission, the group's Chief Executive Beata Kozlowska-Chyla said on Thursday.

PZU did not pay out dividend from 2019 profit, in line with the regulator's recommendation.

"I think these (solvency ratios) levels are very secure also in the context of uncertainties related to pandemic and the levels that allow us to think about a dividend payout for 2020," Kozlowska-Chyla told an online news conference on PZU third quarter results.

The group reported a net profit of 890 million zlotys ($235.24 million) for the third quarter compared to 730 million seen in Reuters poll.

($1 = 3.7833 zlotys)

