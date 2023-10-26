Polish inflation will be higher in Nov and Dec, cbanker says

WARSZAWA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Polish inflation will be higher in November and December than it is now, rate-setter Joanna Tyrowicz told private broadcaster Biznes 24 on Thursday, adding she still hopes a majority can be found to support more restrictive monetary policy.

Inflation in Poland slowed to 8.2% year on year in September, statistics office data showed.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)

