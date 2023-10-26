News & Insights

Polish inflation will be higher in Nov and Dec, cbanker says

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

October 26, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk for Reuters ->

WARSZAWA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Polish inflation will be higher in November and December than it is now, rate-setter Joanna Tyrowicz told private broadcaster Biznes 24 on Thursday, adding she still hopes a majority can be found to support more restrictive monetary policy.

Inflation in Poland slowed to 8.2% year on year in September, statistics office data showed.

