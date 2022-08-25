Polish inflation risks staying high in coming quarters - July MPC minutes

WARSAW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC) members said that in coming quarters inflation would remain elevated, minutes from their sitting in July showed.

"The Council members judged that there remained a risk of inflation running above the central bank inflation target in the monetary policy transmission horizon," the central bank said in the document published on Thursday, adding that interest rates should rise further.

The MPC raised the main interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5% in July.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)

