Polish inflation pressure should begin to fall in H2, says c.banker Lon

WARSAW, June 21 (Reuters) - Inflationary pressures in Poland should start to decrease at the beginning of the second half of 2021, central banker Eryk Lon said in an article published on the wgospodarce.pl website on Monday.

CPI reached 4.7% in May, statistics office data showed, but as yet Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) has show no sign of shifting towards a more hawkish bias. It targets CPI of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.

"...At the beginning of the second half of the year we should see signs of falling inflationary pressure," Lon wrote.

Lon also said that the situation in equity and commodity markets would be key for determining monetary policy going forward. He said the July and November central bank economic forecasts would be important in determining his view on what action should be taken.

"I don't exclude anything in this respect," Lon wrote.

Poland's benchmark interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since May 2020.

