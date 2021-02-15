Polish inflation above estimates in January

Adds quotes, details

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Polish inflation PLCPIY=ECI, PLCPIM=ECI was higher than expected in January, statistics office data showed on Monday, driven by administered costs such as electricity as well as food prices.

Despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Polish inflation remained above the mid-point of the central bank's target range of 2.5% plus or minus 1 percentage point through most of 2020, and Monday's higher-than-expected reading is likely to further dampen speculation of a rate cut.

Inflation in January was 2.7% year-on-year, higher than the 2.4% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. On a month-on-month basis inflation was 1.2%. Analysts had forecast 0.9%.

"I would say this definitely takes any ideas of easing off the table completely, even it was already recently quite clear that they will not go in that direction," said Malgorzata Krzywicka, a macro analyst at Erste Group.

Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski surprised markets in December when he said rate cuts were possible in the first quarter of 2021, but subsequent statements have convinced most analysts that rates are likely to remain on hold until the end of 2022.

Poland's main interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since May.

"The Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will probably only get worried when inflation exceeds 3.5%," said Urszula Krynska, an economist at PKO BP.

"We do not know the detailed data yet, but you can see that we have not said goodbye to inflation due to the crisis, it will rather be higher than lower."

