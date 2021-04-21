Polish industrial output rises most since 2006 as manufacturing booms

Adds details

April 21 (Reuters) - Polish industrial output rose at its fastest rate in 15 years in March, statistics office data showed on Wednesday, in a sign of the resilience of emerging Europe's largest economy in the face of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polish industry got hammered in the first wave of the pandemic in spring 2020, but with the economic impact of each subsequent wave decreasing, sentiment in manufacturing has become much more optimistic amid rising demand and fast-growing exports.

Industrial output rose 18.9% year on year in March, the highest reading since May 2006. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected it to rise by 13.1%. Manufacturing posted year-on-year growth of 20.9%.

"I think this is strong data and of course this is partly a base effect, because last year the pandemic started at this time," said Ernest Pytlarczyk, chief economist at Pekao. "But it's not just a base effect ... This solid data is also the result of a good global trend."

Corporate sector wages also came in well above estimates, rising 8.0% compared with the 5.5% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

"As for wages, they are rising because we have a very good labor market, even if certain sectors such as the hotel industry are under pressure," said Pytlarczyk. "We have the lowest unemployment in Europe."

(Reporting by Monika Czeremanska and Anna Banacka in Gdansk; Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; writing by Alan Charlish; editing by Larry King)

