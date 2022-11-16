US Markets

Polish incident attempt to provoke direct military clash between NATO and Russia - Russian mission to UN

November 16, 2022 — 12:41 am EST

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The incident in Poland, a blast in a village near the border with Ukraine that killed two people, is an attempt to provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO, the head of the permanent mission of Russia to the United Nations said on Wednesday.

"There is an attempt to provoke a direct military clash between NATO and Russia, with all the consequences for the world," Dmitry Polyansky said on his Telegram channel.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

