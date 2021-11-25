Polish HR tech platform valued at $1.2 bln in upcoming IPO

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Poland's Pracuj.pl has set a final price in its upcoming initial public offering at 74 zlotys per share, valuing the HR technology platform at 5.04 billion zlotys ($1.21 billion), it said late on Wednesday.

The offering will comprise 15,134,278 existing shares equal to 22.2% of its share capital, the company said.

The value of the offering could reach 1.12 billion zlotys. The debut on Warsaw stock exchange is expected around Dec. 9, it added.

Pracuj.pl's founder and chief executive, Przemyslaw Gacek, will remain the company's majority shareholder with a 53% stake after the offering is completed, the firm said.

During talks, potential domestic and foreign investors showed "great interest in our business and the position we have built over 20 years in the area of recruitment services and HR tech solutions," Gacek said in a statement.

TCV investment fund, which is Pracuj.pl's second-biggest shareholder, hiked the number of shares it intends to sell to 10,909,512 from 9,396,084.

Retail investors will be offered 2.7% of the total shares.

($1 = 4.1694 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

