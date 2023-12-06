Polish homebuilder Murapol sets IPO price at 33 zlotys/share

Adds CEO comment in 4 paragraph, details of the offering throughout

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Polish residential developer Murapol on Wednesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) in Warsaw at 33 zlotys per share, giving it a valuation of about 1.35 billion zlotys ($338 million).

Murapol said its majority shareholder AEREF V PL Investment, which belongs to funds managed by Ares Management, will offer 12,240,000 shares in the IPO, bringing the total value of the offering to about 404 million zlotys.

The number of shares has been increased from the initial 10.2 million shares due to "very high" demand from international and Polish institutional investors, Murapol said.

"During discussions with a number of domestic and international investors, we met with genuine interest in the vertically integrated business model of the Murapol Group," CEO Nikodem Iskra was quoted as saying in a statement.

Murapol, which has been operating for more that 22 years in the Polish residential market, expects to debut on the main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange around Dec. 15.

The offering is set to test the appetite for new listings on the Warsaw bourse's main market after a nearly two-year drought.

($1 = 3.9990 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)

