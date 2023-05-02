Polish grid offers power trading via Ukraine link from May 15

WARSAW, May 2 (Reuters) - Polish power grid operator PSE has offered capacity to trade power via a new link with Ukraine from May 15, according to a tender announcement published on its website on Tuesday.

Up to 200 megawatts (MW) of electricity can be sent from Ukraine to Poland and as much as 350 MW in the opposite direction between May 15 and the end of the month, PSE said. Bids can be submitted until May 8, with results to be announced two days later.

The new link connecting Rzeszow in Poland with Khmelnytsky nuclear power station in Ukraine, capable of transporting about 1,000 MW, was to be opened last year but completion was delayed until this year by heavy shelling in Western Ukraine.

PSE last week said it will hold monthly tenders to trade power on the link.

The expansion of power trade with Europe could increase cash flow to Ukrainian utilities hit by a drop in domestic electricity since the Russian invasion while providing more energy to the European Union.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki Editing by David Goodman)

((Marek.Strzelecki@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.