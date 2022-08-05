Polish govt's anti-inflationary measures will increase CPI, says c.banker Kotecki

Adds details, quote

WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Measures introduced by the Polish government to insulate households from rising prices will result in more money in the economy and will lead to an increase in inflation, central banker Ludwik Kotecki told TVN24 on Friday.

Poland introduced a number of measures aimed at compensating for the high rate of price growth, which it called the anti-inflationary shield. It includes, for example, a reduction in value-added tax on electricity, heat, fuel and food.

"(It) will definitely increase inflation. We cannot expect that the additional money that will flow into the economy will lower inflation," said Kotecki.

He added that Polish currency is undervalued.

Kotecki declined to comment on his future decision regarding interest rates. The next rate-setting meeting of Monetary Policy Council is scheduled for Sept 9.

Poland's main interest rate currently stands at 6.50%, its highest level since 2005.

(Reporting by Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Toby Chopra)

