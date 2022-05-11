Polish govt not expected to force banks to raise rates on deposits, mBank says

Adds detail

WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - Interest rates on deposits held in Polish banks will grow due to competition, mBank MBK.WA CEO Cezary Stypulkowski said on Wednesday, adding he did not expect the government to introduce any law requiring banks to raise rates.

Poland plans to push banks to offer clients higher interest on their savings, as soaring inflation and higher lending rates fuel a cost-of-living crisis in emerging Europe's largest economy.

"In the near future interest rates on funds deposited with banks will go up to some extent," Stypulkowski said, adding he did not expect the government to introduce any law forcing banks to raise rates as this would mean "the end of banking".

Poland's government on Tuesday also discussed proposals to help Polish zloty mortgages holders affected by rising rates, including payment holidays for eight months over a two-year period and access to help from funds that banks pay into.

"These proposals ... lead to moral hazard, i.e. credit holidays with the possibility of reinvesting this money by wealthy people, create a way to be able to simply earn," Stypulkowski said.

"Regarding the questions about whether we are seeing a growing number of customers who are having difficulties paying their debts, in particular ... mortgage loans ... we do not see such a trend," deputy head Marek Lusztyn added.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum)

((anna.koper@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 24; Reuters Messaging: anna.koper.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.