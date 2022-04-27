Polish gas company PGNiG confirms Gazprom supplies to Poland halted

Contributors
Anna Koper Reuters
Marek Strzeleckii Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta

Polish gas company PGNiG confirmed that Gazprom has halted supplies to Poland on Wednesday, adding that company clients are still getting the fuel in line with their needs.

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - Polish gas company PGNiG PGN.WA confirmed that Gazprom GAZP.MM has halted supplies to Poland on Wednesday, adding that company clients are still getting the fuel in line with their needs.

"Cutting gas supplies is a breach of contract and PGNiG reserves the right to seek compensation and will use all available contractual and legal means to do so," the company said.

(Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzeleckii, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((anna.koper@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 24; Reuters Messaging: anna.koper.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More