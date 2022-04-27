Polish gas company PGNiG confirms Gazprom supplies to Poland halted

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - Polish gas company PGNiG PGN.WA confirmed that Gazprom GAZP.MM has halted supplies to Poland on Wednesday, adding that company clients are still getting the fuel in line with their needs.

"Cutting gas supplies is a breach of contract and PGNiG reserves the right to seek compensation and will use all available contractual and legal means to do so," the company said.

(Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzeleckii, Editing by Louise Heavens)

