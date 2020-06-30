Polish flash CPI in June above forecasts after lockdown eased

Adds background, economist comments

GDANSK/WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland rose more than expected in June, statistics office flash data showed on Tuesday, driven by "core" prices excluding the food and energy sectors which accelerated after the easing of the coronavirus lockdown, analysts said.

Inflation PLCPIY=ECI, PLCPIM=ECI stood at 3.3% this month, the flash data showed, compared to 2.8% expected by analysts polled by Reuters. In monthly terms, CPI came in at 0.7% versus 0.2% forecast by economists.

"Core inflation is the biggest surprise. Everything indicates that there was an increase in prices in the businesses which were unfreezed," said Bank Pekao senior economist Adam Antoniak.

"Unfreezing the economy after the lockdown resulted in an increase in prices, but the coming months should show a gradual fall in inflation as we have a difficult economic situation," he added.

Poland started easing its lockdown in May, allowing shopping centres to reopen. It then gradually opened restaurants, hairdressers and some other services.

In May, inflation came in at 2.9% year-on-year.

"The statistics office has not said what is the cause of accelerated core inflation... It was already seen last month, when we had an increase in prices of hairdressers' and health services," said Urszula Krynska, an economist at state lender PKO BP.

The economists also said that the higher-than-expected inflation is unlikely to prompt the central bank to change interest rates, as it remains focused on supporting economic growth.

The coronavirus reached Poland in March, since when the central bank has cut rates three times by a total of 140 basis points.

(Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom, Anna Koper, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Nick Macfie)

