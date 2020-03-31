Polish financial firms call for corporate bond market intervention

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - Polish financial companies have appealed to the government to intervene in the country's corporate bond market, as the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak may prevent issuers from being able to repay bonds when they mature.

The Association of Financial Companies in Poland, which represents more than 100 smaller financial firms, said that without the government's help, the 110.5 billion zloty ($26.70 billion) corporate bond market may collapse.

"The lack of coordinated assistance, addressed simultaneously to investors and issuers who have issued bonds in other market realities, may result in the collapse of the financial market," the association said in a statement.

Among other solutions, the lobby has proposed that investment funds could participate directly in the central bank's open market operations and that government institutions, including the central bank, could start purchasing corporate bonds on secondary market.

As of Tuesday, 2,132 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the country of 38 million, while 31 people had died, according to the health ministry.

($1 = 4.1385 zlotys)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

