Polish Finance Ministry sells $3 bln in 5-yr, 10-yr USD bonds

WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Poland priced $3 billion in 5- and 10-year dollar-denominated bonds in equal $1.5 billion tranches, the Finance Ministry said late on Tuesday.

The 5-year bonds maturing Nov. 16, 2027, were priced at 130 basis points above 5-year U.S. Treasury bonds, while the 10-year papers, maturing Nov. 16, 2027, were priced 175 basis points above 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds, the ministry said.

"A very strong demand allowed to increase the size of the issue above earlier plans and reduce the spread above US bonds," PAP newswire quoted Finance Minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska as saying following the issue. The issue was managed by a consortium of BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Santander Bank and Societe Generale.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

