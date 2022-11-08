Polish Finance Ministry sells $3 bln in 5-yr, 10-yr USD bonds

November 08, 2022 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by Marek Strzelecki for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Poland priced $3 billion in 5- and 10-year dollar-denominated bonds in equal $1.5 billion tranches, the Finance Ministry said late on Tuesday.

The 5-year bonds maturing Nov. 16, 2027, were priced at 130 basis points above 5-year U.S. Treasury bonds, while the 10-year papers, maturing Nov. 16, 2027, were priced 175 basis points above 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds, the ministry said.

"A very strong demand allowed to increase the size of the issue above earlier plans and reduce the spread above US bonds," PAP newswire quoted Finance Minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska as saying following the issue. The issue was managed by a consortium of BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Santander Bank and Societe Generale.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Marek.Strzelecki@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter