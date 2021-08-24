Polish finance ministry sees quicker growth, lower deficit in 2021

Adds details of ministry's forecasts, comments from officials

WARSAW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Poland will have faster economic growth and a lower deficit in 2021 than previously expected, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, as it bounces back strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emerging Europe's largest economy weathered the pandemic better than many others, shrinking 2.7% in 2020, and a resilient manufacturing sector as well as strong consumer spending have helped it get back on its feet quickly in 2021.

"The economy is still feeling the effects of the pandemic, but it is returning to a growth path and we are seeing a fast economic recovery," Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski told a news conference.

Gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 4.9% in 2021 and 4.6% in 2022, the ministry said, up from previous estimates of 3.8% and 4.3%.

"I would like to draw attention to the fact that these forecasts do not take into account the effect of the National Recovery Plan," said Deputy Finance Minister Sebastian Skuza, adding that this would add 0.4 percentage points to GDP in 2022.

The ministry said that the budget deficit in 2021 would be around 13 billion zlotys ($3.34 billion), well below the 82.3 billion zlotys planned in the 2021 budget. It said the 2022 budget deficit would be around 30 billion zlotys.

The 2022 general government deficit would be 2.8% of GDP, it said.

($1 = 3.8972 zlotys)

