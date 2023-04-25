Polish finance ministry sees average inflation at 12% in 2023

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - In 2023, the ratio of Polish public debt to GDP will be 50.5%, in 2024 it will increase to 52.4%, and in 2025 it will amount to 53.6%, Deputy Finance Minister Piort Patkowski in an interview published on Tuesday by Rzeczpospolita daily.

The finance ministry also predicts that in 2023 the average annual inflation will be 12%, at 6.5% in 2024, at 3.9% in 2025 and at 3.1% in 2026, Patkowski said.

