Polish finance minister sees space for the strengthening of the zloty-media

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Polish finance minister Tadeusz Koscinski sees room for zloty appreciation, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Monday, a move that would benefit inflation targets.

The Polish currency has softened around 1.5% since the start of the year, buffeted by global factors like the coronavirus pandemic as well as domestic concerns such as Warsaw's dispute with the European Union over the rule of law and the pace of monetary policy tightening.

"Currently the zloty is relatively weak, so I see room for its appreciation, which would be beneficial, for example, for inflation," Koscinski said in an interview.

Poland started raising interest rates later than central European peers like the Czech Republic and Hungary, creating an interest rate differential that weakened the zloty earlier in the year. However, Koscinski said the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) moved on rates at the right time.

"The MPC reacted when domestic factors appeared, because it has no influence on external factors," he was quoted as saying.

Average annual inflation would be around 5% in 2021and around 5.8-5.9% in 2022, he added.

Koscinski said funds for the COVID-19 National Recovery Plan, which have been held up due to a row over judicial reforms, were not included in the 2022 budget.

"If we get it (the money) we will be able to use it for a range of investments," he said. "If we don't get that money, we will not feel effects in the public finances because we did not include it in the budget."

