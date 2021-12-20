Polish finance minister sees space for the strengthening of the zloty-media

Polish finance minister Tadeusz Koscinski sees room for zloty appreciation, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Monday.

"Currently the zloty is relatively weak, so I see room for its appreciation, which would be beneficial, for example, for inflation," he said in an interview.

In 2021 average annual inflation will amount to around 5%, and in 2022 to around 5.8-5.9%, he added.

