Polish finance minister sees space for the strengthening of the zloty-media

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Polish finance minister Tadeusz Koscinski sees room for zloty appreciation, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Monday.

"Currently the zloty is relatively weak, so I see room for its appreciation, which would be beneficial, for example, for inflation," he said in an interview.

In 2021 average annual inflation will amount to around 5%, and in 2022 to around 5.8-5.9%, he added.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

