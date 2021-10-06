Polish fashion retailer LPP flags supply chain woes, rising costs

By Adrianna Ebert

GDANSK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Polish fashion retailer LPP LPPP.WA is exploring moving some production closer to Europe due to supply chain disruptions and rising costs, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"We are already seeing strongly growing delays in seaborne freight (...) three week delays in receiving merchandise from Asian factories to Europe," CFO Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz told a media conference.

Production costs are up about 10-20%, he added.

The disruptions to the global economy during the pandemic have upset supply chains across continents, leaving the world short of a plethora of goods and services from car parts and microchips to container vessels that transport goods across the seas.

Lutkiewicz also noted that power cuts in Chinese factories since late September could delay production and said LPP was looking to shift part of its production closer to Europe, in line with reshoring trends in the fashion industry.

"We are in serious talks with Turkish factories on moving part of our collections. Such production will of course be more expensive, but in order to have stock to sell, we probably have to do it," he said.

The company swung to a net profit of 459 million zlotys ($115.16 million) in the second quarter from a loss of 30.6 million zlotys a year ago, helped by continued growth of online sales and pent-up demand as shoppers returned to stores following easing of restrictions.

Lutkiewicz said, however, that demand has been falling, with September's sales dynamic lower than August's, which was helped by the back-to-school effect.

He expects the next year's margins to be lower.

LPP operates more than 2000 stores, mainly in Poland and eastern Europe, and is eyeing emerging markets in south and south-eastern Europe and Asia instead of the highly competitive markets in Western Europe.

($1 = 3.9856 zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert, writing by Karol Badohal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 97;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.