Polish fashion group plans to double store network by 2026

March 27 (Reuters) - Polish fashion group LPP LPPP.WA, whose exit from Russia had been questioned by short seller Hindenburg Research, said on Wednesday it planned to double its store count over the next three years driven by its cheaper brand Sinsay.

LPP, which trades in 39 countries, aims to have 4,755 stores in 2026, including 3,248 Sinsay stores, it said in a presentation.

It will focus on expansion in Southern and Central Europe, it said in its annual report, adding that growth in Western Europe will be carried out conservatively.

"Only in the next three years, we plan to double our traditional network and, in the meantime, generate twice as much sales volume as we do today," CEO Marek Piechocki said in a letter to shareholders.

The Gdansk-based company's shares plummeted earlier in March after a Hindenburg Research report questioned the sale of its business there.

LPP denied the allegations that it had kept control of the business and said it had no operating or trading activities in Russia after selling the business in June 2022.

It said its revenue in 2023 rose by 9.3% to 17.41 billion zlotys ($4.38 billion), in line with preliminary figures it reported last week.

The group also confirmed its target for revenues of about 21 billion zlotys in 2024 and plans to open 620 Sinsay stores in 2024 and over 850 stores in 2025, as it enters smaller cities.

It said the openings so far this year are on track and are set to accelerate in the second half of the year. Like-for-like sales at Sinsay stores from Feb. 1 to March 25 rose 26% year on year.

To accommodate its growth, it plans to increase its logistics network floor space by nearly 50% in 2024-25.

It also proposed a dividend of 610 zlotys per share, up from its earlier proposal of at least 570 zlotys.

($1 = 3.9775 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Sonali Paul)

