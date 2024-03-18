Polish fashion group LPP says it won't return to Russia; shares recoup some losses

Recasts with CEO comments from call, updates shares

March 18 (Reuters) - Polish fashion group LPP LPPP.WA will not return to Russia, its CEO said on Monday and repeated that the company had exited the country, seeking to reassure investors after a Hindenburg Research report questioned the sale of its business there.

In a call on Monday, Marek Piechocki also said the company would consider a share buyback, though shareholders would have the final say.

The company's shares were 24% higher by 1025 GMT, partially recovering from a 36% fall on Friday after Hindenburg Research's report.

LPP again denied the allegations in the report and said it has no operating or trading activities in Russia.

