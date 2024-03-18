News & Insights

US Markets

Polish fashion group LPP says it won't return to Russia; shares recoup some losses

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

March 18, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by Anna Pruchnicka and Anna Koper for Reuters ->

Recasts with CEO comments from call, updates shares

March 18 (Reuters) - Polish fashion group LPP LPPP.WA will not return to Russia, its CEO said on Monday and repeated that the company had exited the country, seeking to reassure investors after a Hindenburg Research report questioned the sale of its business there.

In a call on Monday, Marek Piechocki also said the company would consider a share buyback, though shareholders would have the final say.

The company's shares were 24% higher by 1025 GMT, partially recovering from a 36% fall on Friday after Hindenburg Research's report.

LPP again denied the allegations in the report and said it has no operating or trading activities in Russia.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Anna Koper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.