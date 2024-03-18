News & Insights

Commodities

Polish farmers block two border crossings with Germany

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

March 18, 2024 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by Alan Charlish for Reuters ->

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Polish farmers blocked two border crossings with Germany on Monday, local police said, as protests against European Union environmental regulations and cheap imports sweep the bloc.

Farmers in Poland and across the EU have been calling for changes to restrictions placed on them by the EU's Green Deal plan to tackle climate change, and for the re-imposition of customs duties on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine that were waived after Russia's invasion in 2022.

The European Commission on Friday offered concessions to farmers as it proposed an easing of a series of rules on leaving land fallow or rotating crops.

On Monday, farmers blocked the Swiecko and Gubinek border crossings with Germany. A local police spokesperson said that the blockades started on Sunday and were scheduled to continue until Wednesday.

"Traffic in Swiecko and Gubinek is blocked, you cannot travel in either direction," said Marcin Maludy, a spokesperson for the police in nearby Gorzow Wielkopolski.

Maludy said that the only possibility for trucks in the Lubusz region travelling to Germany was to go to Olszyn whereas cars could go through the remaining crossings in the region.

Polish farmers are planning mass protests across the country on Wednesday, keeping up pressure on officials to act on their demands. They have a particular grievance because of increased competition from neighbouring non-EU Ukraine's farmers, who they accuse of flooding EU markets with cheap imports that leave them unable to compete.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.