Polish employment falls more than expected on virus fallout

June 18 (Reuters) - The number of employed people in Poland fell more than expected in May, statistics office data showed on Thursday, as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic reverberated through the jobs market.

Corporate employment PLEMPY=ECI fell by 3.2% year-on-year to 6.174 million people in May. Analysts had expected a year-on-year fall of 2.6%.

In monthly terms, corporate employment fell by 1.4%.

Poland started introducing lockdown measures in March soon after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, and, while measures started to be eased in May, notice periods mean many staff reductions decided on in April came into effect the following month.

Krystian Jaworski, senior economist at Credit Agricole in Warsaw, attributed the decline in employment to two factors.

"First unemployment, people losing their jobs because of the epidemic and, according to the methodological guidelines of the statistical office also people that are staying at home looking after their children are also excluded from that statistic," he said.

Santander Bank Polska economist Marcin Luzinski said declines were not necessarily related to layoffs, but could be related to cuts in working time related to the pandemic.

"We are expecting that June will show some rebound on the labour market due to the fact that a lot of Covid-related restrictions were lifted in May and June," he said.

Polish corporate sector wages PLWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 1.2% in May to an average of 5,120 zlotys ($1,289.67) per month, in line with analysts' expectations.

($1 = 3.9700 zlotys)

