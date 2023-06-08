Polish economic rebound not visible in Q2, c.banker tells website

Adds quote, context

WARSAW, June 8 (Reuters) - An expected Polish economic rebound is not yet visible, although it is still too soon to consider interest rate cuts, a central banker who has been a supporter of tighter monetary policy was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Ludwik Kotecki backed, in the minority, a 25-basis point rate hike at the central bank's (NBP) April meeting, according the the latest voting records.

On Tuesday, the bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 6.75%, where it has sat since last year as it and others in central Europe pause policy to let sharp rate hikes delivered in 2021-22 work to combat double-digit inflation.

Kotecki told news website Business Insider he would look to updated bank forecasts next month to make a better assessment.

"The economy was supposed to start growing from the second quarter," he was quoted as saying. "However, this rebound in the second quarter is not visible."

Poland's economy slowed 0.3% year-on-year in the first quarter. In May, inflation eased to a headline rate of 13.0%, its lowest in over a year. The central bank's targets inflation at 2.5%, with a 1 percentage point tolerance band.

"We are so far from NBP's inflation target, that it is too early to talk about any interest rate cuts," Kotecki said.

Polish markets are pricing in chances of cuts later this year.

The bank has not announced an end to its hiking cycle, although Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday that if inflation slows to single digits and was certain to keep falling, then rate cuts were a possibility.

Kotecki said slowing inflation was in line with expectations and not a new factor.

"I will be paying close attention to NBP's July projection, because it seems that since the previous forecasts the situation in the real economy is worse and this is new information for me," he told Business Insider.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

