Polish e-commerce platform provider plans 363 mln zloty IPO

June 21 (Reuters) - Polish e-commerce platform provider Shoper SA set the maximum price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 47 zlotys ($12.25) per share, valuing the deal at up to 363 million zlotys, the company said on Monday.

Its shareholders are looking to sell 7.7 million shares or about 27.1% stake in the company, with a Warsaw debut planned for around July 9.

Poland's e-commerce sector has seen rapid growth in recent years, further fueled by COVID-19 restrictions, with companies such as sales platform Allegro ALEP.WA, parcel locker operator InPost INPST.AS and online fashion retailer Answear.com ANRP.WA going public since last fall.

Shoper, whose first-quarter revenue jumped 71% year-on-year to 15.8 million zlotys, said its software allows customers to launch and run their own online stores.

The company aims to increase its customer base to 50,000 stores by 2026 from the current 21,000, it said.

It added it holds about 45% market share in providing software as a service for e-commerce in Poland by customer count.

The company will not get any proceeds from the IPO, it said in a prospectus.

($1 = 3.8358 zlotys)

