Polish e-commerce platform Allegro eyes foreign markets

Adds details, quotes

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Polish e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA plans international expansion with potential acquisitions, its chief financial officer said after the company increased 2021 guidance and its first-quarter results beat forecasts.

Allegro, which made its debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange GPW.WA in October, on Thursday reported first-quarter net profit of 270 million zlotys ($71.7 million), compared with analyst expectations of 234 million zlotys.

The company has benefited from a jump in online sales during the COVID-19 pandemic when shoppers stayed at home during lockdowns and as clients sought safe shopping. Total sales rose by 61% to 1.21 billion zlotys in the quarter and the group expects further growth a touch below 30% this year.

"Going international is an important expansion path for Allegro," CFO Jon Eastick told Reuters.

"We are interested in looking at different options related to M&A. We are looking at opportunities and analysing such projects on regular basis."

He declined to comment specifically on media reports earlier this month saying Allegro might be interested in taking over Czech Mall Group.

The online sales driver will likely weaken this year as the pandemic eases, but Allegro hopes that its cheap or free delivery scheme and wide range of products will make clients stay with it.

"We know that many people have tried us because of COVID and that a lot of people have spent more due to COVID over the last 12 months, but we think that a large part of them will stay with Allegro," Eastick said.

By 0946 GMT shares in Allegro had fallen by 0.75% to 51.95 zlotys after they rose at the market open.

Allegro also faces growing competition following the entrance of online retail group Amazon AMZN.O and more companies building their own parcel locker machines - a scheme widely used by Allegro's clients.

The company has downplayed the risks though, saying it has not seen a significant impact from Amazon.

"So far, we see a very limited impact from launching Amazon.pl on our business, but we do respect our competitors," Eastick said.

($1 = 3.7658 zlotys)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.