Polish e-commerce platform Allegro eyes foreign markets

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Polish e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA plans international expansion with potential acquisitions, its chief financial officer said after the company increased 2021 guidance and beat forecasts with its first-quarter results.

Allegro, which made its debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange GPW.WA in October, on Thursday reported first-quarter net profit of 270 million zlotys ($71.7 million), compared with analyst expectations of 234 million zlotys.

"Going international is an important expansion path for Allegro," CFO Jon Eastick told Reuters.

"We are interested in looking at different options related to M&A. We are looking at opportunities and analysing such projects on regular basis."

($1 = 3.7658 zlotys)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by David Goodman )

((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.