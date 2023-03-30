Polish e-commerce firm Allegro expects increased Q1 profit

March 30 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA expects its core earnings to rise in the first quarter after reporting 2022 results in line with its expectations.

Allegro said it expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to rise 20-23% in its key Polish market. Earnings rose 41.2% to 708 million zlotys ($163.70 million) in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 4.3250 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

