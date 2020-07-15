Polish development bank BGK sells bonds worth 7.9 billion zlotys

Contributor
Pawel Florkiewicz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Polish state-owned development bank BGK said on Wednesday it sold bonds worth a total of 7.9 billion zlotys ($2.02 billion)as part of the government's programme to shield the economy from the effects of the coronavirus.

WARSAW, July 15 (Reuters) - Polish state-owned development bank BGK said on Wednesday it sold bonds worth a total of 7.9 billion zlotys ($2.02 billion)as part of the government's programme to shield the economy from the effects of the coronavirus.

The bank sold bonds due July 2025 worth 6.25 billion zlotys, with demand for 11.59 billion zlotys, it said in a statement.

It also sold bonds due June 2030 worth 1.66 billion zlotys, with demand totalling 2.08 billion zlotys.

($1 = 3.9121 zlotys)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More