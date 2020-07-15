Polish development bank BGK sells bonds worth 7.9 billion zlotys

WARSAW, July 15 (Reuters) - Polish state-owned development bank BGK said on Wednesday it sold bonds worth a total of 7.9 billion zlotys ($2.02 billion)as part of the government's programme to shield the economy from the effects of the coronavirus.

The bank sold bonds due July 2025 worth 6.25 billion zlotys, with demand for 11.59 billion zlotys, it said in a statement.

It also sold bonds due June 2030 worth 1.66 billion zlotys, with demand totalling 2.08 billion zlotys.

($1 = 3.9121 zlotys)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.