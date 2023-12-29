News & Insights

Polish culture minister to liquidate 17 regional public radio stations

Credit: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL

December 29, 2023 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by Karol Badohal for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland Culture Minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz has decided to liquidate 17 regional stations of the country's state radio, the ministry said on Friday.

"Today, I decided to liquidate 17 regional companies of Polish Radio, as a continuation of the previous process," the Ministry said in a post on X social media, citing Sienkiewicz.

Sienkiewicz on Wednesday said he had decided to put Poland's state television, radio and news agency into liquidation, deepening a dispute over the future of publicly owned media, after a pro-European Union coalition headed by Donald Tusk took power in Warsaw in mid-December.

