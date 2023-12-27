News & Insights

Polish culture minister says he will put state media into liquidation

Credit: REUTERS/Dawid Zuchowicz/Agencja Wyborcza

December 27, 2023 — 12:11 pm EST

Written by Alan Charlish for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Poland's culture minister has decided to put the country's state television, radio and news agency into liquidation, he said on Wednesday.

His move follows a decision by President Andrzej Duda to veto the new government's spending proposals for public media financing.

"Due to the decision of the President of the Republic of Poland to suspend financing of public media, I decided to put into liquidation the companies Telewizja Polska SA, Polskie Radio SA and Polska Agencja Prasowa SA," Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

"In the current situation, such action will ensure the continued operation of these companies, carry out the necessary restructuring and prevent layoffs of employees in the above-mentioned companies."

He said that the state of liquidation could be withdrawn at any time by the companies' owner, which is the state.

