Polish CPI to average around 7% in 2022, says state fund boss

Poland's average inflation in 2022 could be around 7%, the head of state fund PFR said on Monday as the country faces a surge in price growth.

The largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing is facing its highest inflation in over 20 years, as local factors like labour shortages and strong wage growth combine with global factors like supply-chain disruptions and rising energy costs to push up prices.

"If we look at the average annual inflation compared to 2021, it will increase and will probably be around 7%," Pawel Borys said during a debate hosted by the Onet website.

"However, if we look at the dynamics, in my opinion, from the second half of this year, we will observe a gradual fading of inflation... we hope that in 2023 it will fall below 5%."

Inflation in December was 8.6% according to a flash estimate from the statistics office.

