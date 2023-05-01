News & Insights

Polish CPI could reach single digits in early autumn - central banker Maslowska

May 01, 2023 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Alan Charlish for Reuters ->

WARSAW, May 1 (Reuters) - The downward trend in Polish inflation seems to be lasting and price growth may reach single-digits in early autumn, central banker Gabriela Maslowska was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP on Monday.

"Inflation has been falling systematically since December, so it seems that this is a permanent trend," Maslowska told local television station TVP Lublin, according to PAP. "We hope that we will go down to single-digit inflation at the end this year, and maybe even early autumn."

