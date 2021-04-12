Markets

Polish court suspends approval of Orlen's Polska Press takeover - ombudsman

WARSAW, April 12 (Reuters) - A Polish court ruled on Monday that the approval of antitrust regulator UOKiK for the takeover of newspaper publisher Polska Press by oil refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA should be suspended, the office of the Polish human rights ombudsman, which brought the appeal, said in a statement.

The planned takeover has been criticised by opposition political parties, which have said it was part of a wider effort by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to take more control over the media. PKN Orlen has said the deal is a business transaction.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Joanna Plucinska, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alison Williams)

