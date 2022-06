WARSAW, June 7 (Reuters) - A Polish court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from the human rights ombudsman against refiner PKN Orlen's PKN.WA takeover of newspaper publisher Polska Press, state-run news agency PAP reported on Tuesday.

