Polish counter-terrorism police help Santa Claus

December 08, 2022 — 08:58 am EST

Written by Lewis MacDonald and Alan Charlish for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Santa Claus got some help from Polish counter-terrorism police on Saint Nicholas day as the officers absailed down from the roof of a children's hospital in the southern city of Rzeszow to deliver presents to patients.

Saint Nicholas day falls on Dec. 6 and children in Poland and many other countries receive chocolates or other small presents ahead of the main Christmas celebration later in the month.

"The visit of the police officers caused a great stir among the little patients," police said in a statement. "The children were obviously surprised, but also very pleased."

Having succeeded in entering the building through the windows, officers dealt with the challenge of distributing the gifts around the wards by using a bomb disposal robot.

"The biggest thanks from the kids were the smiles on their faces," the police said.

(Reporting by Lewis MacDonald and Alan Charlish; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.