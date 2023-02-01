Markets
AMZN

Polish competition watchdog accuses Amazon EU of misleading consumers

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

February 01, 2023 — 03:41 am EST

Written by Karol Badohal for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Poland's competition watchdog has accused e-commerce firm Amazon's AMZN.O European unit of misleading sales and delivery practices, the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) said on Wednesday.

The office said consumers on Amazon's Polish website were misled as to the moment a sales contract is concluded, product availability, delivery times and consumer rights, which if proven could result in a penalty for Amazon EU of up to 10% of its turnover.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.