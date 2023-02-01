Polish competition watchdog accuses Amazon EU of misleading consumers

GDANSK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Poland's competition watchdog has accused e-commerce firm Amazon's AMZN.O European unit of misleading sales and delivery practices, the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) said on Wednesday.

The office said consumers on Amazon's Polish website were misled as to the moment a sales contract is concluded, product availability, delivery times and consumer rights, which if proven could result in a penalty for Amazon EU of up to 10% of its turnover.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal; editing by Jason Neely)

