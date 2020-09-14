Polish coal unions want to talk to PM, threaten strikes

WARSAW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Polish coal mining trade unions on Monday threatened strike action if Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki does not join ongoing talks on the restructuring of the troubled industry.

Unions at Poland's biggest coal group, state-run PGG, and government representatives have been struggling to work out a restructuring plan for the ailing company, after a proposal by PGG management to close two coal mines was rejected in July.

The aim was to arrive by the end of September with a plan acceptable to all parties, as PGG, hit by falling demand for coal, low prices and coronavirus, is running out of money.

Last week the climate ministry angered unions by announcing an update to Poland's energy strategy, which contained a faster than expected departure from coal.

The unions called the document unacceptable as it would result in closing down most Polish coal mines with the loss of hundreds of thousands jobs.

The unions said Morawiecki should join the negotiations until Sept. 21.

"Otherwise, we will be forced to take radical protest actions in the whole region," they said in a statement.

The trade unions are also demanding the government amends its energy strategy, which they want to take into account investment in "low-emission coal energy". They want the government to restore coal, instead of gas, in a planned power station in Ostroleka, north-east Poland.

They also want the government to take immediate action to stop any further tightening of EU climate policies.

Already well on the way to meeting its current climate target of a 40% emissions cut by 2030, the EU wants to set a more ambitious near-term target in order to achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Evans)

((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.