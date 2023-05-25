Polish climate minister Moskwa says Bechtel to join nuclear project as contractor

WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - Bechtel, the largest U.S. engineering company, will later Thursday officially join Polish government's project to build country's first nuclear power plant, Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said.

Bechtel is teaming up with Westinghouse Electric Co, which Poland chose last year as supplier of technology for the plant that is set to be build on the Baltic Sea cost by 2033.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki)

((Marek.Strzelecki@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.