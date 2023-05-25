News & Insights

US Markets

Polish climate minister Moskwa says Bechtel to join nuclear project as contractor

May 25, 2023 — 01:19 am EDT

Written by Marek Strzelecki for Reuters ->

WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - Bechtel, the largest U.S. engineering company, will later Thursday officially join Polish government's project to build country's first nuclear power plant, Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said.

Bechtel is teaming up with Westinghouse Electric Co, which Poland chose last year as supplier of technology for the plant that is set to be build on the Baltic Sea cost by 2033.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki)

((Marek.Strzelecki@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.