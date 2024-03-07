Polish central bank's Glapinski: CPI is within the inflation target range

Adds analysts' comment in paragraphs 10-12, zloty in paragraph 8

WARSAW, March 7 (Reuters) - Inflation in Polandis within the central bank's target range but it will rise in the second half of the year if the government starts removing anti-inflation shields, Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday.

Glapinski said last month he believed rates could stay unchanged in 2024, but he would not answer on Thursday when asked if he still believed that.

Poland's Monetary Policy Council kept rates unchanged on Wednesday, with the main rate at 5.75%.

Glapinski stressed uncertainty was still very high because of lack of clarity on government policies on food VAT and regulated energy prices which have yet to be finalised, as well as the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

But he said the situation until the end of June seemed "pretty clear".

"If inflation reappears in the second half of the year, we are ready, we are keeping rates (stable)," he told reporters.

Glapinski also said the stronger zloty should help fight inflation. The currency EURPLN= was steady against the euro at 4.3020 at 15.52 GMT. It had hit 4.2945 on Wednesday, matching a high from mid-December when it touched its strongest level since March 2020.

The central bank said on Wednesday it now expected inflation at 2.8-4.3% in 2024; 2.2-5.0% in 2025 and 1.5-4.3% in 2026 versus 3.2-6.2% in 2024 and 2.2-5.3% in 2025 in its November projection. The bank targets inflation of 2.5%, plus or minus one percentage point, over the medium term.

Analysts said the tone of the central bank governor was hawkish and they did not expect rates to change until the end of the year.

"(Glapinski said that) in the second half of the year 'there may be a need' to change rates. All the arguments mentioned by the governor indicate that it could be an increase," ING bank Slaski economists wrote on social media platform X.

"We consider the tone of the conference to be hawkish because: NBP focuses on inflation, it tolerates the strengthening of the (zloty) and points to its continuation; we heard that even if central banks of developed countries lower rates, it does not mean that the NBP will lower them."

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Karol Badohal, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Nick Macfie)

