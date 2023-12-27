Polish central banker Wnorowski says rate hikes unlikely in 2024

Adds quotes and background in paragraphs 2-6

WARSAW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Henryk Wnorowski does not expect rate hikes in 2024, he said on Wednesday, adding the cost of credit could remain stable for a long time.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) kept its main interest rate on hold at 5.75% in December, citing uncertainty linked to a change of government.

"Personally, I do not see such a scenario, I do not see the need for such a scenario (next year)," he told private broadcaster Biznes24 when asked about the possibility of rate hikes in 2024.

He said that the NBP could be in 'wait-and-see' mode for a long time.

Wnorowski described the current zloty EURPLN exchange rate as "super strong". The Polish currency has firmed around 4.5% against the euro since an alliance of pro-European Union parties secured a majority in an October election.

"We see the zloty as our ally in the fight against inflation, but its impact is so strong," he said. "I am starting to look at this very strong zloty in the context of net exports with some concern."

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.