Polish central banker says there are reasons to cut interest rates

August 31, 2023 — 03:06 pm EDT

Written by Anna Koper for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - If the downward trend in inflation continues and other macroeconomic factors do not change radically, there are reasons to discuss lowering interest rates, Polish central banker Gabriela Maslowska was quoted as saying on Thursday evening.

Poland's main interest rate has been on hold at 6.75% since September 2022. In August, inflation slowed to 10.1% from 10.8% a month earlier.

"...We have had a downward (inflation) trend, quite persistent, for many months. Nothing seems to stop this downward trend...", Maslowska was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP.

"In my opinion, there are reasons to lower interest rates. If at the MPC (Monetary Policy Council) meeting in September, there was a motion to cut interest rates, I would vote for it", she added.

Earlier on Thursday another central banker, Henryk Wnorowski, said that Poland was heading towards its first interest rate cut, but it was too early to say if it would be in September or October.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) will announce its interest rate decision on Sept 6.

