Polish central banker Kotecki sees inflation at 23%-24% without anti-inflation shield

November 02, 2022 — 04:09 am EDT

WARSAW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Polish inflation may reach 23%-24% next year without anti-inflation shield next year, central banker Ludwik Kotecki said on Wednesday.

"In the budget bill there's no single zloty assigned for the anti-inflation shield. Inflation may reach 23%-24% without it next year," Kotecki told Radio TOK FM, adding that the central bank had to act to bring inflation to single-digit level from the estimated 17.9% in October.

