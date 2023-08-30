Polish central banker Kotecki says no room for interest rate cuts-media

Adds details and quotes throughout

WARSAW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Loose fiscal policy, and Poland's weaker macroeconomic situation and high inflation mean that there is no room for interest rate cuts, central banker Ludwik Kotecki told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna in a interview published on Wednesday.

The comments by Kotecki, a member of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC), could sow doubts among economists

who had expected the cost of credit to fall in September after National Bank of Poland (NBP) Governor Adam Glapinski said that a 25 basis point cut was possible if inflation falls to single digits. Poland's inflation was running at 10.8% in July.

Central banker Henryk Wnorowski said on public television on Wednesday that he expects inflation to be in the single digits in August.

However, with the government's 2024 budget promising higher spending on social transfers and the possibility that VAT cuts introduced during the pandemic will be removed, more hawkish central bankers say there is no certainty that inflation will continue to fall towards the 1.5-3.5% target range.

"In such conditions, the NBP cannot cut rates because there is no certainty that inflation will fall," said Kotecki.

Kotecki told the newspaper that the spending plans outlined in the budget would not help the fight against inflation.

"I would like to point out that the assumed structure of spending in the budget is not favourable (to lowering inflation). If an increase in public investment was the cause of the increase in the deficit, the situation would be different."

The finance ministry estimates that the 2024 budget deficit will be 4.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), an increase on the 3.4% forecast in April when Poland submitted its convergence plan to the European Union.

This raises the prospect that the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing could fall foul of the bloc's fiscal rules when the suspension of regulations about excessive deficits is lifted in 2024.

"By implementing a budget policy like the one announced a few days ago we expose ourselves... to the excessive deficit procedure," Kotecki said.

He added that the removal of VAT cuts would create an 'automatic' increase of one percentage point in inflation.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

