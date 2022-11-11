Polish central banker Kotecki criticises decision to keep rates unchanged - report

November 11, 2022 — 03:48 am EST

WARSAW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Polish central bank last decision to leave interest rates unchanged amid surging inflation amounts to passively awaiting for a miracle, central banker Ludwik Kotecki told Business Insider.

The central bank left the main interest rate at 6.75% on Wednesday's as the latest inflation projections showed that a return of price growth to the bank's 1.5%-3.5% target could be expected in 2025 at the earliest. Inflation in October was 17.9%

"We have a galloping inflation that is spreading into all goods and services. Leaving rates unchanged in these circumstances may to some extent look like giving up. In my opinion this amounts to passively waiting for a miracle," Kotecki was quoted as saying.

Kotecki said that leaving rates unchanged in October and November posed a substantial risk for a desired pace of lowering inflation, which is not being sufficiently slowed by the monetary policy.

"In my opinion this amounts to an informal change of the mandate of the Monetary Policy Council. Meanwhile inflation is spilling, becomes persisting and is accelerating. Inflation expectations are now anchoring at double-digit levels," he said.

Kotecki said he believed that only a dramatic weakening of the zloty could force his fellow monetary policymakers to rethink their last decisions.

"There's a very big risk of the currency weakening. It's possible it will go permanently and substantially above 5 to the dollar," he said.

The zloty traded at 4.5710 to the dollar at 0831 GMT on Friday with local market closed on a national holiday

